Panthers snap count standouts: Offensive line stands strong vs. Falcons

After an ugly four-game losing streak pulled them down into the cellar of the NFC South, the Carolina Panthers were in desperate need of a clean outing in Week 8. Fortunately, that’s precisely what they got.

That clean outing, which resulted in a 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons, was guided by a strong gameplan and, of course, a few interesting showings in the team’s final snap counts of the afternoon.

Sixth time's a charm for the offensive line

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

As mentioned by head coach Matt Rhule in his postgame presser, the team rolled out its sixth different starting offensive line of the year in Week 8. That group featured Cameron Erving and Michael Jordan on the left, Matt Paradis in the middle and Trent Scott and Taylor Moton to the right.

Each member of the front played in all 74 offensive snaps on the day. They also combined to allow just seven pressures, two quarterback hits and zero sacks over 29 pass-blocking snaps according to Pro Football Focus.

While context is key here, as their competition in the Atlanta Falcons have had trouble getting to opposing quarterbacks for about five years straight now, a clean outing—nonetheless—was a much needed breath of fresh air for the unit.

Three-headed running back attack

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

With star Christian McCaffrey still out, the Panthers have been looking to at least partially fill the void with a renewed identity. Well, they might’ve found something.

Carolina ran for a season-high 203 yards on a hefty 47 carries in the win. Headlining the attack out of the backfield was rookie Chuba Hubbard, who snapped out at 41 offensive snaps (55 percent). He picked up a game-high 82 rushing yards and a score.

Recent addition Ameer Abdullah charged up the offense as well, providing 66 yards from scrimmage over 22 snaps (30 percent). Royce Freeman rounded out the trio of backs with 25 yards on six attempts in 11 snaps (15 percent).

Story continues

Panthers ease in returning defenders

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

With so much going so wrong of late, the Panthers must’ve felt lucky to get both linebacker Shaq Thompson and cornerback Stephon Gilmore back on the field Sunday. And, rightfully so, they didn’t want to press that luck.

Thompson, who’s normally an iron man, played just 66 percent (35) of the defense’s snaps. Gilmore received even fewer looks at 32 percent (17).

Both, however, made it worth the team’s while. Thompson recorded a team-high tackles without a miss. He also allowed 21 yards over five receptions in coverage.

Gilmore put the “Gilly Lock” on Atlanta’s block too, giving up just 19 yards on two catches over four targets. He and Thompson, additionally, denied the Falcons offense with a pair of clutch interceptions.

[listicle id=643641]

1

1