Panthers snap count standouts: All Cam Newton, no P.J. Walker

The Carolina Panthers were getting on everyone’s last nerve by blissfully employing their odd two-quarterback approach. Heck, even P.J. Walker admitted that it isn’t much fun, and he’s the backup.

Well, maybe he had more fun not playing at all in the team’s 31-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 . . .

One offense, one quarterback

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

So much for that two-quarterback thing.

No one, not even head coach Matt Rhule, wanted the Panthers to keep using both Cam Newton and P.J. Walker. So, he didn’t.

Newton headed the offense in each of its 70 snaps, completing 18 of his 38 passes for 156 yards along with 15 rushes for 71 yards. That, obviously, left nothing for Walker—who may have actually gotten more consideration as a kicker on Sunday.

Although Newton wasn’t as bad as his final numbers suggest, he and the unit left much to be desired in Buffalo. So maybe that two-man system, or perhaps a scarier prospect with the return of Sam Darnold, comes back into play moving forward.

A new WR3 has emerged

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

Also joining Walker in the pregame kicker tryouts was wideout Brandon Zylstra, who actually did get to use his leg against the Bills. He filled in admirably in a pinch on kickoff duties, even if he put a little too much sauce on those squibs.

But that’s why he’s a receiver—one, in fact, that has stepped up in the coaching staff’s plans as the season has gone on. Zylstra snapped out at a career-high 54 plays on offense, recording two catches for 17 yards.

That snap total accounted for 71 percent of the group’s presence, making this the third straight outing where Zylstra has played in at least half of their looks. He’s clearly emerged as the preferred No. 3, surpassing the preseason darling in Terrace Marshall Jr. The rookie, by the way, played in a season-low eight snaps.

Replacing Derrick Brown

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle

With Brown sitting this one out on the reserve/COVID-19 list, defensive coordinator Phil Snow had to figure out how to fill out some snaps. So, he looked to another second-year stuffer in Bravvion Roy.

Story continues

Roy saw his dosage upped from 30 percent (21 snaps) the week prior to 50 percent (35) on Sunday. And he responded—chalking up five tackles, a quarterback hit and the top Pro Football Focus grade amongst Carolina defenders for Week 15.

Fellow 2020 draftee Yetur Gross-Matos took advantage in his increase (30 percent to 41 percent) as well. Last year’s second-rounder notched a career-high 2.5 sacks with a season-high five tackles.

[listicle id=646859]

1

1