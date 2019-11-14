Panthers skipping the Colin Kaepernick workout

Some teams which obviously have no interest in Colin Kaepernick are going to the dog-and-pony show Saturday anyway.

Some teams aren’t going to bother pretending.

According to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, the Panthers aren’t planning to send anyone to the workout in Atlanta.

With Cam Newton on injured reserve, the Panthers are rolling with Kyle Allen and Will Grier, before they make a longer-term decision on Newton.

Panthers safety Eric Reid talked to owner David Tepper about his former 49ers teammate when Newton went on IR last week.

“He said if they were looking to add a veteran quarterback that [Kaepernick) would be evaluated,” Reid said. “And I told him I’d hold him to that.”

Apparently they aren’t looking to add a veteran quarterback — or were never interested in Kaepernick to begin with.