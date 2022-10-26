Panthers sit RB Chuba Hubbard during Wednesday’s practice

Anthony Rizzuti
Without star Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers have themselves a new-look backfield. And that new-look backfield was highly effective in the team’s upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But half of that spot got off to a less-than-ideal start to Week 8.

Running back Chuba Hubbard was held out of Wednesday’s practice—the first session leading up to Sunday’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. The second-year rusher left the Week 7 victory in the fourth quarter after sustaining an ankle injury.

Hubbard accounted for 63 of Carolina’s 173 rushing yards against Tampa Bay. He also scored a 17-yard touchdown, his first of the season, in the third quarter.

Here’s Wednesday’s full injury report:

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

DE Marquis Haynes Sr.

Illness

DNP

OT Taylor Moton

Illness

DNP

DT Daviyon Nixon

Illness

DNP

G Michael Jordan

Personal

DNP

RB Chuba Hubbard

Ankle

DNP

DT Matt Ioannidis

Concussion

Limited

CB Donte Jackson

Ankle

Limited

LB Frankie Luvu

Shoulder

Limited

LB Arron Mosby

Hamstring

Limited

WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

Hamstring

Limited

S Sean Chandler

Hamstring

Limited

DB Myles Hartsfield

Hamstring

Limited

CB Jaycee Horn

Ribs

Limited

LB Cory Littleton

Groin

Limited

