Panthers sit RB Chuba Hubbard during Wednesday’s practice
Without star Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers have themselves a new-look backfield. And that new-look backfield was highly effective in the team’s upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
But half of that spot got off to a less-than-ideal start to Week 8.
Running back Chuba Hubbard was held out of Wednesday’s practice—the first session leading up to Sunday’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. The second-year rusher left the Week 7 victory in the fourth quarter after sustaining an ankle injury.
Hubbard accounted for 63 of Carolina’s 173 rushing yards against Tampa Bay. He also scored a 17-yard touchdown, his first of the season, in the third quarter.
Here’s Wednesday’s full injury report:
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
DE Marquis Haynes Sr.
Illness
DNP
OT Taylor Moton
Illness
DNP
DT Daviyon Nixon
Illness
DNP
G Michael Jordan
Personal
DNP
RB Chuba Hubbard
Ankle
DNP
DT Matt Ioannidis
Concussion
Limited
CB Donte Jackson
Ankle
Limited
LB Frankie Luvu
Shoulder
Limited
LB Arron Mosby
Hamstring
Limited
WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
Hamstring
Limited
S Sean Chandler
Hamstring
Limited
DB Myles Hartsfield
Hamstring
Limited
CB Jaycee Horn
Ribs
Limited
LB Cory Littleton
Groin
Limited
