Panthers sit D’Onta Foreman, Cory Littleton for Wednesday’s practice

The Carolina Panthers began their string of Week 14 practices with a pair of starters off to the side.

One of those players was running back D’Onta Foreman, who was listed with a foot injury. Foreman, a regular non-participant on Wednesdays since overtaking the lead duties out of the backfield, has rushed for 563 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Joining him was linebacker Cory Littleton, who was nursing an ankle injury. After getting the starting nods against the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens between Weeks 10 and 11, the seventh-year defender missed Week 12’s victory over the Denver Broncos.

Here’s Wednesday’s report, which also includes a few other big names, in full:

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

LB Cory Littleton

Ankle

DNP

RB D’Onta Foreman

Foot

DNP

DE Brian Burns

Knee

Limited

OT Ikem Ekwonu

Knee

Limited

DB Myles Hartsfield

Ankle

Limited

DT Matt Ioannidis

Calf

Limited

TE Giovanni Ricci

Neck

Limited

S Xavier Woods

Knee

Limited

