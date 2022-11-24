Panthers sit 9 players for practice on Thursday
The Carolina Panthers embarked on an early, Thanksgiving edition of practice for Thursday. And they did so without nine of their men.
Of that total, four players were out due to illness. Interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters on Wednesday that a “bug” was going around the locker room.
Four more sat with injuries, including starting defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis. Ioannidis missed this past Sunday’s 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, which marked his second absence from the lineup this season.
Here’s the injury report in its entirety:
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
S Juston Burris
Concussion
Limited
Full
DB Myles Hartsfield
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DT Matthew Ioannidis
Calf
DNP
DNP
TE Giovanni Ricci
Neck
DNP
DNP
QB PJ Walker
Ankle
Limited
Limited
OT Larnel Coleman
Illness
DNP
DNP
OL Cameron Erving
Illness
DNP
DNP
WR Shi Smith
Illness
DNP
DNP
LB Cory Littleton
Ankle
DNP
DNP
OT Taylor Moton
Rest
–
DNP
TE Ian Thomas
Illness
–
DNP
Related
Panthers QB Sam Darnold focused on Broncos, not 2023
Here's why the Panthers are starting Sam Darnold in Week 12
List
Panthers statistical leaders going into Week 12