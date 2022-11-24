Panthers sit 9 players for practice on Thursday

The Carolina Panthers embarked on an early, Thanksgiving edition of practice for Thursday. And they did so without nine of their men.

Of that total, four players were out due to illness. Interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters on Wednesday that a “bug” was going around the locker room.

Four more sat with injuries, including starting defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis. Ioannidis missed this past Sunday’s 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, which marked his second absence from the lineup this season.

Here’s the injury report in its entirety:

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

S Juston Burris

Concussion

Limited

Full

DB Myles Hartsfield

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DT Matthew Ioannidis

Calf

DNP

DNP

TE Giovanni Ricci

Neck

DNP

DNP

QB PJ Walker

Ankle

Limited

Limited

OT Larnel Coleman

Illness

DNP

DNP

OL Cameron Erving

Illness

DNP

DNP

WR Shi Smith

Illness

DNP

DNP

LB Cory Littleton

Ankle

DNP

DNP

OT Taylor Moton

Rest

DNP

TE Ian Thomas

Illness

DNP

