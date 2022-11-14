Panthers signing XFL QB, former Miami Hurricanes standout to practice squad

On Monday, we learned the Carolina Panthers will be without former XFL passer PJ Walker for their Week 11 contest against the Baltimore Ravens. So, they’re just going to sign another.

As first reported by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network this afternoon, per agent Scott Casterline, the Panthers are signing quarterback D’Eriq King to their practice squad. King was, until this signing, a member of the DC Defenders for the XFL’s upcoming relaunch in February of 2023.

Carolina Panthers signing former @UHCougarFB quarterback D'Eriq King @Deriqking__ to their practice squad, per agent Scott Casterline @ScottCasterline 'We're excited to announce D'Eriq King has signed a practice squad contract with the Panthers' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 14, 2022

But now, Carolina has themselves the former University of Houston and University of Miami standout at their disposal. Over his six years between colleges, King completed 661 of his 1,048 passes (63.1 percent) for 8,378 yards, 76 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

Before transitioning under center, the 5-foot-9, 196-pounder played wideout as a freshman—which showed throughout his collegiate career. The dual-threat passer, in addition to his 61 receptions, also ran for 2,055 yards and 32 scores.

King cracks back into the NFL following a very brief stint with the New England Patriots—who signed him as an undrafted free agent in May, only to release him a week later.

