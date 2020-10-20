Panthers signing Sean Chandler off Giants practice squad

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule will be reunited with one of his players from Temple.

According to multiple reports, the Panthers are signing safety Sean Chandler off of the Giants practice squad. Chandler went undrafted out of Temple in 2018 and played for Rhule during the Panthers head coach’s final two seasons at the school.

Chandler has bounced between the active roster and the practice squad for the Giants. He’s played in 32 games and has 26 tackles, a sack and two fumble recoveries.

Panthers safety Juston Burris suffered a rib injury during Sunday’s loss to the Bears. Undrafted rookie Sam Franklin replaced him in that game, but Chandler could be in the mix in New Orleans this week.

