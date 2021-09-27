After a pair of standard practice squad elevations, the Panthers have elected for a more permanent arrangement with cornerback Rashaan Melvin.

According to agent Drew Rosenhaus, Carolina is signing Melvin to its 53-man roster on Monday.

Melvin spent training camp with the Panthers but was cut at the start of the season. He then signed to the team’s practice squad before Week Two and has spent the last two games on the active roster as a standard elevation. That meant he had to sign on the 53-man roster to play for Carolina again this season, which has now happened.

Melvin played 75 percent of Carolina’s defensive snaps in Week Two and 53 percent of the defensive snaps in Week Three.

The Panthers also traded for Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson on Monday. Carolina lost rookie corner Jaycee Horn to a few broken bones in his foot during Thursday’s win over Houston.

Panthers signing Rashaan Melvin to 53-man roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk