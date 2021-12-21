Panthers signing Lirim Hajrullahu as their new kicker

The Panthers lost kicker Zane Gonzalez to a quad injury during warmups before Sunday’s loss to the Bills and they’ve found a new one to take his place over the final weeks of the regular season.

According to multiple reports, the team is signing Lirim Hajrullahu to their active roster. Hajrullahu was on Washington’s practice squad.

Hajrullahu spent time on the Panthers practice squad last year and their offseason roster this year, but his only regular season experience came with the Cowboys in Week 10 of this season. He hit all five extra points he tried while filling in for Greg Zuerlein.

Hajrullahu moved from Kosovo to Canada as a child and played in the CFL after finishing up his collegiate career at Western Ontario.

