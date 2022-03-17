Panthers signing LB Damien Wilson to two-year deal

There’s a particular high-profile position that the Carolina Panthers may or may not address with a high-profile player in the coming hours. But that didn’t stop them from trying to fill out another position of need on Thursday.

According to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo, the Panthers are signing linebacker Damien Wilson to a two-year deal.

LB Damien Wilson to the #Panthers on two-year deal, per his agents at @SPORTSTARSNYC. Coming off a 106-tackle, three-sack season with the #Jaguars. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2022

The seven-year veteran is fresh off a standout campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars—where he amassed career-highs in tackles (106), sacks (3.0), quarterback hits (five) and passes defensed (five). Prior to his 2021 stop in Duval, the 28-year-old spent four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys from 2015 to 2018, then two more in 2019 and 2020 with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Barring another move at the spot, Wilson may very well be the favorite to start at middle linebacker for the Carolina defense in 2022. Last year’s starter, Jermaine Carter Jr., turned in a relatively disappointing season and is currently an unrestricted free agent.

