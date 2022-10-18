Panthers signing LB Chandler Wooten from Cardinals’ practice squad

Undrafted rookie linebacker Chandler Wooten impressed people in the preseason and has been on the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad all season. That changes as he is signing with the Carolina Panthers to their active roster.

Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported the signing.

He signed with the Cardinals this offseason as an undrafted rookie out of Auburn. The 6-3, 232-lb linebacker now gets an opportunity with the struggling Panthers.

The Cardinals will likely announce a signing to fill his vacancy on the practice squad Tuesday.

