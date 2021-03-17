Panthers signing former Rams DE Morgan Fox to 2-year deal

Following a quiet legal tampering period, the Carolina Panthers have gotten to work aggressively adding to their front seven since the official start of free agency. So far the team has signed former Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman and former Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick. Now, they’re adding another defensive lineman to the mix.

According to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, former Rams defensive end Morgan Fox is also signing. It’s a two-year deal worth $8.1 million. Albert Breer at Sports Illustrated had it first.

It's a two-year, $8.1 million deal for Morgan Fox, who gets $7M guaranteed. Another pass rusher for Carolina. https://t.co/IV8kaLtsJp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2021

Fans can be forgiven for not knowing who Fox is. He went undrafted after playing his college ball at Colorado State-Pueblo. For the last four seasons, he’s filled a backup role for LA’s defensive line.

Like Reddick, his numbers ticked up in 2020. Fox posted a career-high six sacks to go with nine QB hits and 13 pressures.

Based on his history and the size of his contract, coach Matt Rhule likely sees Fox as a backup. Assuming free agent DL Efe Obada does not return, Fox should be no higher than No. 4 on the DE depth chart behind Brian Burns, Reddick and Yetur Gross-Matos.

