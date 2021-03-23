Panthers also signing former Jets OLB Frankie Luvu to 1-year deal

The Panthers are adding former Jets outside linebacker Frankie Luvu to a one-year contract according to Joe Person at The Athletic. Luvu went undrafted after playing his college ball at Washington State. He’s played for the Jets over the last three seasons mostly in a backup role, earning just four starts in 40 games. Most likely the Panthers see Luvu as a rotational edge rusher. He’s struggled to tackle and in coverage but has six sacks, 16 QB hits, and 30 pressures since the 2018 season