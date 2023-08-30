Panthers signing former Giants RB Jashaun Corbin to practice squad

Almost two weeks ago against the Carolina Panthers, then-New York Giants running back Jashaun Corbin rushed for five yards on seven carries and reeled in an additional 22 yards on three receptions. And while those numbers aren’t exactly great, they were enough for the team who was defending him.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News and Joe Person of The Athletic, the Panthers are signing Corbin—who is no longer a New York Giants running back—to their practice squad.

Former Giants RB Jashaun Corbin will be joining the Panthers' practice squad, according to a source and as @PLeonardNYDN said. The former FSU back was the Giants' second-leading rusher during the preseason. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 30, 2023

Corbin, who got his start with Big Blue as an undrafted free agent last spring, began his collegiate career at Texas A&M University in 2018. Over two seasons at College Station, he rushed for 483 yards and two scores on 96 attempts.

He’d then transfer to Florida State University for his 2020 and 2021 campaigns. There, he recorded 1,288 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 224 carries.

The six-foot, 215-pounder was the second-leading rusher for the Giants this summer, with 51 yards on 16 tries.

