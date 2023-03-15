Panthers signing former Eagles RB Miles Sanders to 4-year deal

Jerry Jones said moving on from Ezekiel Elliott was mutual and in the best interest for both parties. Elliott gets to experience free agency. The Cowboys get cap flexibility.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Giants target. Here's the latest...
Elliott finished his Cowboys career third in all-time rushing yards.
Aaron Rodgers publicly announced his intentions to play for the Jets, but the Packers, clearly, are digging in.
Aaron Rodgers is set to make his first public comments of the week on Wednesday afternoon and there was a report about where things stand in trade discussions between the Jets and Packers before the quarterback’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that talks between the two sides are [more]
NFL free agency 2023 rumors and live updates on Detroit Lions, all 32 teams. Follow for breaking news and analysis on trades and free agents signings.
The NFL's legal tampering period for teams to negotiate with free agents opens Monday. Here's what the Bills are doing.
As the Broncos look to re-tool for their first year under head coach Sean Payton, one of their key receivers might be on the way out. Reports emerged earlier in the week that Denver had been discussing trading Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler. Now a new detail has emerged for what the club [more]
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
The Chiefs suddenly need to get to work on rebuilding their wide receiver corps.
The Chiefs lose a starting safety but have a player waiting to step into the role.
Veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has revealed why he chose to leave the Patriots in free agency and reunite with Josh McDaniels on the Raiders.
Quinn has to love the Cowboys adding Stephon Gilmore to his defense. On the other hand, Moore can't love what the Jets are reportedly looking to add themselves.
The 49ers figure to pick up a ton of compensatory picks in the 2024 NFL Draft with a wave of players leaving for bigger contracts.
JuJu Smith-Schuster is heading to New England. The Patriots have agreed to sign Smith-Schuster, according to multiple reports. Smith-Schuster will reportedly get $33 million over three years, in the same $11 million per year range that free agent receivers Jakobi Meyers and Alan Lazard agreed to this week. (The precise structure of the contracts is [more]
Here's the latest Eagles news and rumors as free agency kicks off this week.
The FS1 analyst thinks the Stephon Gilmore trade takes the Dallas Cowboys defense to the next level.
Here’s a look at the newest developments surrounding the Super Bowl champs.
At first, it seemed foolish for the Packers to let the Jets speak to Aaron Rodgers without having a clear and firm commitment as to what the Jets would give up for him. Now, it’s looking more and more like a genius move. With Rodgers bearing his soul and airing his grievances earlier today, the [more]
The Carolina Panthers have landed one of the top running backs in free agency, agreeing to terms with former Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders.