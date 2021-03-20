Panthers signing former Cardinals TE Dan Arnold to 2-year deal

The Panthers are signing former Cardinals tight end Dan Arnold to a two-year, $6 million contract according to Peter Schrager at NFL Network.

Arnold (6-foot-6, 220 pounds) went undrafted out of Wisconsin-Platteville, then spent two years with the Saints, followed by two in Arizona. He had a low-key breakout 2020 campaign for the Cardinals, totaling career highs in catches (31), yards (438) and touchdowns (four). Arnold has averaged 23.1 yards per game and has a 65.4% catch rate.

There haven’t been many financial details reported for Carolina’s free agent signings this year. This is at least the third bargain they’ve scored, though. Arnold’s former Arizona teammate Haason Reddick and former Seahawks wide receiver David Moore have both signed team-friendly deals, as well.

In addition to being cheap, Arnold could help fill the team’s void of traditional red zone weapons. The Panthers only scored touchdowns on 50.88% of their trips inside the 20 last season, ranking No. 28 in the league.

Related