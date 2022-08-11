Panthers sign two TEs on Thursday

The Carolina Panthers officially closed up training camp for the summer on Wednesday. But they’re not coming out of Spartanburg, S.C. unscathed.

In addition to the handful of injuries sustained at the cornerback position, the Panthers’ tight end room also grew a bit thin over in Wofford College. Starter Ian Thomas is expected to miss a few weeks with a rib injury while Colin Thompson, who has appeared in 26 games for Carolina over the last two seasons, is currently dealing with a calf injury.

So, they’ll need some reinforcements. And as first reported by ESPN NFL senior reporter Jeremy Fowler, they’ve enlisted the help of former Buffalo Bill Nate Becker and former New England Patriot Ryan Izzo.

Tight end Nate Becker signing a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, per source. Becker, formerly with the Bills, gives Panthers depth. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 11, 2022

Becker broke into the league as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions in 2019. After being cut less than two months later, the Miami University (of Ohio) product landed in Buffalo.

The 6-foot-5, 264-pound pass catcher has played in just one regular season game at the pro level—a 2020 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. He registered 30 snaps on offense—with zero targets—and four on special teams.

Izzo was a seventh-round draft pick of the Patriots in 2019. He’s amassed 313 yards and a touchdown on 19 receptions over his three-year career.

