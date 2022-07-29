The Panthers are set to sign a veteran cornerback to their roster.

According to multiple reports, the Panthers will sign Duke Dawson. Dawson worked out for the team this week.

Dawson was a 2018 second-round pick of the Patriots who moved on to the Broncos in a trade before his second season. He played in 26 games for the Broncos before tearing his ACL late in the 2020 season and he started last season on the PUP list. He did not make any appearances for Denver before being waived in November.

The Panthers placed Jaycee Horn on the PUP list earlier this week and announced veteran Rashaan Melvin opted to retire rather than report to camp.

Panthers signing Duke Dawson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk