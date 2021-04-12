Panthers signed A.J. Bouye to multi-year deal

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
Carolina addressed a need in its secondary by bringing in cornerback A.J. Bouye, and apparently did so with a multi-year contract.

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Panthers signed Bouye to a two-year deal with $7 million.

Bouye has extensive starting experience for Houston, Jacksonville, and Denver, and was named a Pro Bowler with the Jaguars in 2017 when he recorded six interceptions and 18 passes defensed. After suffering a shoulder injury early on in the season, Bouye started seven games for Denver in 2020 and had six passes defensed.

The Broncos released Bouye in February. He is still in the middle of a suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, and will miss the first two weeks of the 2021 regular season.

