Panthers have signed 6 of their 11 draft picks to rookie deals

The schedule is out. Now it’s time to get to work, beginning with rookie minicamp this weekend. The Carolina Panthers are in the building and signing their new players to their first contracts.

According to Darin Gantt at the team website, the Panthers have signed six of their 11 picks from the 2021 NFL draft.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon had already agreed to terms. Now, South Carolina wide receiver Shi Smith, Washington cornerback Keith Taylor, Alabama offensive lineman Deonte Brown and long snapper Thomas Fletcher have also signed.

