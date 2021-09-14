Carolina is bringing in another kicker.

After cutting Ryan Santoso on Tuesday, the Panthers announced that they’ve signed Zane Gonzalez off of Detroit’s practice squad.

Gonzalez spent most of the last three seasons with the Cardinals. He hit 87 percent of his field-goal attempts in 2019, but that dipped to 73 percent last year in 12 games. He was placed on injured reserve in December after going just 16-of-22 on field goals, missing five from 40-49 yards.

In 51 career games for Arizona and Cleveland, Gonzalez has made 78 percent of his field-goal attempts and 95 percent of his extra points. He’s also sent 57 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

Gonzalez signed with the Lions in the spring but didn’t earn Detroit’s job out of camp. The Lions claimed Austin Seibert off waivers after teams reduced their rosters to 53.

The Panthers are now on their third starting kicker since mid-August. The team cut Joey Slye after trading for Santoso, who lasted only one regular-season game. Carolina also has Dominik Eberle on its practice squad.

Also on Tuesday, Carolina signed cornerback Corn Elder to its practice squad and released offensive lineman Mike Horton from the practice squad.

Panthers sign Zane Gonzalez off Lions practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk