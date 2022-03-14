Panthers to sign S Xavier Woods

The Carolina Panthers weren’t just sending players off at the unofficial start of free agency on Monday. They actually reeled one in!

Former Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings safety Xavier Woods was the catch, as first reported by Josina Anderson of USA TODAY Sports. Woods has come onboard for a three-year deal worth $15.75 million according to Anderson.

Xavier Woods 3y15.75M panthers, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 14, 2022

A three-time All-Conference-USA selection during his time at Louisiana Tech University, Woods broke into the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys back in the 2017 draft. He’d go on to spend four seasons in the Lone Star State—amassing 247 combined tackles, eight interceptions and five forced fumbles.

Woods moved on to Minnesota this past season. There, he recorded career-highs in tackles (108), interceptions (three) and pass deflections (10).

With the Panthers needing a complement alongside Jeremy Chinn at the top of the secondary, Woods will slot right in as a starter—presumably replacing free agent Juston Burris.

