Panthers to sign S Xavier Woods

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Carolina Panthers
    Carolina Panthers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Carolina Panthers weren’t just sending players off at the unofficial start of free agency on Monday. They actually reeled one in!

Former Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings safety Xavier Woods was the catch, as first reported by Josina Anderson of USA TODAY Sports. Woods has come onboard for a three-year deal worth $15.75 million according to Anderson.

A three-time All-Conference-USA selection during his time at Louisiana Tech University, Woods broke into the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys back in the 2017 draft. He’d go on to spend four seasons in the Lone Star State—amassing 247 combined tackles, eight interceptions and five forced fumbles.

Woods moved on to Minnesota this past season. There, he recorded career-highs in tackles (108), interceptions (three) and pass deflections (10).

With the Panthers needing a complement alongside Jeremy Chinn at the top of the secondary, Woods will slot right in as a starter—presumably replacing free agent Juston Burris.

Related

Report: Panthers, Saints to meet with Texans QB Deshaun Watson on Monday night

Panthers reportedly showing interest in C Bradley Bozeman

List

Panthers 2022 free agency tracker

Recommended Stories