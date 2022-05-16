The Panthers announced a series of roster moves on Monday.

The team signed tackle Wyatt Miller and tight end Jared Scott. Both players tried out for the team at their rookie minicamp.

Cornerback Troy Pride Jr. was waived in a corresponding move. The 2020 fourth-round pick played 14 games and started eight times as a rookie, but missed all of last season with a knee injury. He had 42 tackles when he was on the field for Carolina.

Miller has spent time with the Jets, Bengals, Cowboys, Seahawks, Chiefs, and 49ers since going undrafted out of UCF in 2019. He has never played in a regular season game. Scott was undrafted this year after playing at Idaho State.

Panthers sign Wyatt Miller, Jared Scott; waive Troy Pride Jr. originally appeared on Pro Football Talk