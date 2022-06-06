Panthers sign WR Keith Kirkwood

With organized team activities still ongoing and mandatory minicamp on the horizon, the Carolina Panthers continued making adjustments to their 90-man roster to start the week. And their latest move brings aboard a familiar face.

As announced by the Panthers on Monday morning, wideout Keith Kirkwood has signed back with the team. Kirkwood has spent the last two seasons of his four-year NFL career in Carolina, with his first two having come as a member of the New Orleans Saints.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound receiver first stuck on with the organization in April of 2020, rejoining former Temple University head coach Matt Rhule. Between the 2020 and 2021 campaigns, Kirkwood amassed 30 receiving yards on four grabs over four games.

In a corresponding move to make room for Kirkwood’s return, the Panthers parted ways with wideout Talolo Limu-Jones. Limu-Jones signed on as an undrafted free agent in May.

