Panthers sign WR Hakeem Butler to practice squad, release undrafted DT

The Carolina Panthers have hosted a few interesting free agents this week, including former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hakeem Butler. The team just announced that Butler has been added to their practice squad. To make room for him, they released undrafted defensive tackle Myles Adams.

Butler (6-foot-5, 227 pounds) was a fourth-round pick by Arizona in last year’s NFL draft. While his frame and athletic profile are enticing, the fact that he’s on a practice squad not even a year and a half after getting drafted doesn’t speak well to how things have gone for him in the NFL so far.

Carolina’s offense is still in need of a big-bodied red zone weapon, though. General manager Marty Hurney could be hoping that Butler develops into one after the team lost the promising 6-foot-3 rookie wideout Omar Bayless to the injured reserve list for the season.

The Panthers also have wide receiver Keith Kirkwood currently on the short-term IR list. He will be eligible to return after Week 3.

If any other receivers get injured this week, there’s an outside chance Butler could be active against the Chargers.

