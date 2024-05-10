Panthers sign Washington DT Ulumoo Ale

Yet another fresh face has been welcomed in by the Carolina Panthers.

The team, per reporter Darin Gantt, announce that they’ve signed University of Washington defensive lineman Ulumoo “MJ” Ale. Ale is now the 19th undrafted rookie to officially join the roster on Friday.

A Tacoma, Wash. native, Ale spent six years as a Husky. After redshirting the 2018 campaign, he’d go on to play in 55 games for Washington up until 2023.

Over that time, Ale amassed 29 total tackles (four for a loss), a sack and two passes defensed. He was also given the program’s Husky Excellence Award at the team’s postseason banquet this past year.

Ale, again, was one of 19 undrafted rookies who were added by the Panthers today. The other 18 players are as follows:

