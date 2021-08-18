Panthers sign Walter Palmore

The Panthers came into Wednesday with an open spot on their roster and they filled it by making an addition to their defensive line.

The team announced the signing of defensive tackle Walter Palmore.

Palmore was undrafted out of Missouri in 2019 and signed with the Texans. He didn’t make the roster in Houston and spent time during the regular season on the Cowboys’ practice squad last season. He spent time with the Seahawks this summer and was one of their cuts to reach the 85-player limit that went into effect on Tuesday.

In addition to his bounces around the NFL, Palmore also spent time in the XFL. He was a teammate of Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker in that league’s brief return to life in 2020.

