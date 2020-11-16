Panthers sign Tommy Stevens to practice squad as a quarterback

The Panthers signed Tommy Stevens to the practice squad, the team announced Monday. They list him as a quarterback.

That means he is insurance this week if Teddy Bridgewater can’t practice, though the Panthers are “hopeful” their starting quarterback will take the field Wednesday for at least limited work. Bridgewater sprained his MCL on Sunday in the loss to the Buccaneers.

Stevens entered the league as a seventh-round choice of the Saints this spring. He spent the first half of the season as a tight end on the Saints’ practice squad.

In college, Stevens played quarterback, running back and receiver at Penn State (2017-18) and quarterback at Mississippi State (2019).

In two seasons at Penn State, he threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for 506 yards and eight touchdowns and caught 14 passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns. In 2019, he transferred to Mississippi State, where he compiled 934 passing yards, 310 rushing yards, 12 total touchdowns and five interceptions.

In a corresponding move, the Panthers cut kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad.

