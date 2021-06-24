The Panthers have another one of their 11 draft picks under contract.

Carolina announced Thursday that the club has signed offensive lineman Brady Christensen.

Christensen was the was the 70th overall pick out of BYU in the third round. He was a left tackle for the Cougars, but may move to right tackle or guard in the pros.

With Christensen inking his four-year deal, the Panthers only remaining unsigned draft pick from this year is third-round tight end Tommy Tremble.

Panthers sign third-round pick Brady Christensen originally appeared on Pro Football Talk