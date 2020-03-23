Panthers sign Tahir Whitehead

The Raiders released linebacker Tahir Whitehead a couple of weeks ago and the veteran has found a new home in the NFC.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Whitehead has signed a one-year contract with the Panthers. No financial terms were included in the report.

Whitehead, who went to Temple while Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was an assistant at the school, started all 32 games he played during his two seasons with the Raiders. He had 234 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception during his time with the team.

Whitehead joins defensive end Stephen Weatherly and cornerback Juston Burris as free agent additions to a Panthers defense that will not have Luke Kuechly, Mario Addison, James Bradberry and Gerald McCoy back from last year’s team.

