Panthers re-sign special teams stud, LB Julian Stanford

Linebacker is one of the positions the Carolina Panthers have reinforced the most this offseason. They upgraded inside by signing Denzel Perryman to replace Tahir Whitehead and also boosted their outside pass rush with Haason Reddick the same day. The work continued today, with the team bringing back a veteran depth piece. According to Darin Gantt, the Panthers have re-signed Julian Stanford.

Stanford is a special teams ace who came to Carolina from Buffalo. Last season he played all 16 games and was on the field for 277 snaps – mostly on special teams – which he led in tackles.

After playing his college ball at Wagner, Stanford went undrafted but he’s gone on to appear in 104 NFL games. His experience should be a welcome commodity for a young Carolina team. Overall, they are tied with the Vikings for the second-youngest roster in the league.

By our count, Stanford brings the roster to 90 players.

