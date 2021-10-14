Panthers sign S Sheldrick Redwine to practice squad

The Carolina Panthers apparently prefer red to white. (Wait, are there even any players with the surname “Whitewine” for us to make that assumption?)

Anyway, Darin Gantt of Panthers.com reported on early Thursday evening that the team signed safety Sheldrick Redwine to their practice squad. This comes just hours after Carolina elevated fellow safety Kenny Robinson up to the active roster amidst their punter shuffle.

The Panthers made another move on the practice squad Thursday afternoon. They released veteran safety Doug Middleton, and signed safety Sheldrick Redwine. Redwine was a former fourth-round pick of the Browns. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 14, 2021

Redwine cracked into the NFL as a fourth-round selection of the Cleveland Browns back in 2019. The University of Miami (Fla.) product spent a pair of seasons there, totaling eight starts over 27 games. He recorded 75 tackles, an interception and three pass deflections.

Cleveland waived Redwine on Aug. 31, giving way to a path for a new home with the New York Jets just a week later. He had played in a pair of New York’s outings in 2021, including the season opener in Carolina.

In the corresponding move to accommodate Redwine, the team released safety Doug Middleton, who was brought in on Wednesday.

