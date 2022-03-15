Panthers re-sign Sean Chandler

The Panthers agreed to terms on a contract with former Vikings safety Xavier Woods on Monday and Tuesday brought word of a deal that allows them to hold onto a member of their own secondary.

The team announced that they have agreed to terms with safety Sean Chandler. It’s a one-year deal and no other details were announced.

Chandler spent his first two seasons with the Giants after going undrafted out of Temple in 2018 and he wound up being signed off their practice squad by the Panthers last year. The move reunited him with Matt Rhule, who was Temple’s head coach before moving on to the same role for Baylor and the Panthers.

Chandler started seven of the 15 games he played last season. He finished the year with 48 tackles and a forced fumble.

