Panthers sign safety to replace J.T. Ibe, release FB Mason Stokke

The Panthers lost a few players at yesterday’s practice. Running back Darius Clark left on a cart, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood got a concussion and safety J.T. Ibe was waived for giving it to him.

Today, Carolina has brought in another safety to fill Ibe’s former spot: Doug Middleton has signed with the team. Middleton played his college ball at Appalachian State, then went undrafted and signed with the Jets. He spent three years there plus some time with the Titans, Jaguars and Dolphins.

The Panthers also announced that they have waived rookie fullback Mason Stokke. His reps will likely got to Mikey Daniel, who has previously played fullback for the Falcons.