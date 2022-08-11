Panthers sign Ryan Izzo

The Panthers doubled down on tight end signings on Thursday.

The team confirmed from a report earlier in the day that they signed Ryan Becker and they also announced that they have signed Ryan Izzo. The moves come at a moment when four of the team’s tight ends have been missing practice.

Ian Thomas is set to miss a week or more with a rib injury, Colin Thompson is out with a calf injury, and Josh Babicz was injured in Wednesday’s practice. In addition to the injuries, Stephen Sullivan has missed recent practices for a personal matter. Tommy Tremble and Jared Scott are the other tight ends on the roster.

Izzo played one regular season game and one playoff game for the Titans last season. He also appeared in 18 games for the Patriots over the previous two seasons. He has 19 catches for 313 yards and a touchdown in his 19 regular season appearances.

Defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner went on injured reserve and cornerback Devin Jones was waived with an injury designation to open spots for the two tight ends.

