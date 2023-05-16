Panthers sign rookie minicamp invitee Antwuan Jackson

On Saturday, Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich told reporters to expect a couple of this weekend’s tryout players to find their way onto the roster. Well, one has found his way.

Defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson, per defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson, signed with the team on Monday evening. Jackson was one of 17 players invited to attend this year’s rookie minicamp.

Work hard and determined, it's safe to say I earned it 💙🖤🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/dLj1WawSAW — ⭐️Antwuan Jackson⭐️ (@Hercules__52) May 15, 2023

An Ellenwood, Ga. native, Jackson took the reverse Cam Newton route in college—going from Auburn University in 2016 to Blinn Junior College in 2017. After being named the Southwest Junior College Football Conference Most Valuable Player, he moved on to Ohio State University in January of 2018.

The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder was a Buckeye for four years—amassing 48 total tackles (9.0 for a loss) and 3.5 sacks between 2018 and 2021.

Jackson’s most recent stop prior to Carolina landed him in the XFL for the 2023 campaign. He racked up 20 tackles over nine games for the Seattle Sea Dragons.

