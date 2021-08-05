Running back Rod Smith is headed to Carolina.

The Panthers announced Smith’s signing on Thursday morning. They waived Oscar Draguicevich in a corresponding move.

Smith spent time with the Raiders and Giants in 2020, but did not play any regular season games last season. He has appeared in 55 career games and 48 of them came with the Cowboys between 2015 and 2018.

For his career, Smith has 101 carries for 364 yards and five touchdowns to go with 30 catches for 272 yards and a score.

The move may lead to some confusion in the Panthers running back room. They already had Rodney Smith on the depth chart behind Christian McCaffrey, so everyone will have to be clear about which player they are talking to during meetings.

Panthers sign Rod Smith originally appeared on Pro Football Talk