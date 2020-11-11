Panthers sign RB Reggie Bonnafon to active roster, place LB on IR

Panthers running back Reggie Bonnafon was activated from the practice squad injured reserve list yesterday. Today, he was signed to the active roster, according to the official team website. Bonnafon has been out since Week 4, when he suffered a high ankle sprain – a common affliction for Carolina’s players in this injury-raved year. In limited action, he’s totaled 69 yards on 12 carries (5.8 YPC) and has scored one touchdown as a receiver.

This move is likely in anticipation of star running back Christian McCaffrey being ruled out for this week’s game against the Buccaneers. He suffered a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs and is reportedly not expected to play.

In a corresponding move, the team placed veteran linebacker Adarius Taylor on the injured reserve list. Taylor has posted nine tackles on defense but he’s done most of his work on special teams, playing 63% of those snaps.

