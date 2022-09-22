The Panthers added a running back to their 53-man roster on Thursday.

The team announced the signing of Raheem Blackshear. Blackshear had been on the practice squad in Buffalo.

Blackshear was undrafted out of Virginia Tech this year and ran 24 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns during the preseason. He also returned punts and kickoffs, which could be the role he’s set to play in Carolina.

The Panthers placed Andre Roberts on injured reserve before last Sunday’s game against the Giants. Running back Chuba Hubbard lost a fumble on the opening kickoff of the game and the Giants were able to take an early lead a few plays later.

Panthers sign Raheem Blackshear off Bills practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk