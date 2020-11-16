Panthers sign QB/TE Tommy Stevens to their practice squad

The Carolina Panthers just announced they have signed QB/TE Tommy Stevens to their practice squad.

Stevens was a seventh-round draft pick by the division rival New Orleans Saints earlier this year. He spent the first half of this season on their practice squad but was released a week ago. Stevens has experience with offensive coordinator Joe Brady from their time together at Penn State.

When he first came in for a visit last week, we speculated that the team likely sees him as more of a Taysom Hill type tight end weapon rather than a traditional quarterback. Sunday’s injury to starting QB Teddy Bridgewater may change that calculation, though. According to NFL Network, Bridgewater has a mild MCL sprain and might need to sit for a while.

Coach Matt Rhule told reporters today that Will Grier and P.J. Walker will compete for the starting job if Bridgewater has to miss a game.

Whatever role they originally had in mind, adding Stevens now gives the team more depth at the most important position on the field.

