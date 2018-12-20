Panthers sign QB Allen after sitting Newton, place Thompson on IR

The Carolina Panthers have signed quarterback Kyle Allen off the practice squad.

The news comes after coach Ron Rivera said starting quarterback Cam Newton will be benched for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons due to a nagging shoulder injury.

Taylor Heinicke will serve as the starter when Atlanta visit Charlotte, with Allen as his backup.

Allen, who was picked up by the Panthers in the spring as an undrafted free agent, has yet to play a down in the NFL.

In a corresponding move, Carolina placed linebacker Shaq Thompson on injured reserve, effectively ending his season.

Thompson has also been dealing with a shoulder injury throughout the season, but still managed to start 11 games and has appeared in every encounter this season.

He has tallied 87 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble, the second-highest on the team next to linebacker Luke Kuechly.