Panthers to sign OT Larnel Coleman off Dolphins’ practice squad

The Carolina Panthers currently have two spots to fill on their 53-man roster. And by tomorrow, it’ll likely be down to at least one.

As reported by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network on Monday evening, the Panthers are signing offensive tackle Larnel Coleman from the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad. The 6-foot-6, 307-pounder, by virtue of said poaching, will now move to Carolina’s active roster.

A University of Massachusetts product, Coleman was drafted by the Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2021 draft. The Maiden, Mass. native played in 36 games as a member of the Minutemen from 2016 to 2020.

Coleman has recorded just one regular-season snap in his two years with Miami. That play came in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills at right tackle.

The Panthers, additionally, have officially parted ways with their own 2021 seventh-rounder. Defensive tackle Phil Hoskins, who played in five games over the last two campaigns, has cleared waivers and is now a free agent.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire