Panthers sign No. 1 overall pick, QB Bryce Young

According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter the Carolina Panthers and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young have agreed to terms on a four-year contract. The contract terms, according to Schefter are for a fully-guaranteed $37.9 million.

The Panthers traded up to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft in order to secure the former Alabama star. Young threw for 3,328 yards and 32 passing touchdowns in 2022. In 2021, Young threw for 4,872 yards and 47 passing touchdowns in three more games.

Young was taken ahead of quarterbacks C.J. Stroud who went No. 2 overall to the Houston Texans and Anthony Richardson who went No. 4 overall to the Indianapolis Colts. Despite concerns over his height, the Panthers are banking on Young brining this franchise back to prominence.

Source: No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and the Panthers reached agreement on a four-year, fully-guaranteed, $37.9 million contract. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2023

