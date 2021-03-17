Panthers will sign Morgan Fox to two-year deal

The Panthers have added another piece to their defensive line, as they’ve agreed to sign defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

According to multiple reports, Fox’s deal is for two years and $8.1 million, with $7 million guaranteed.

Fox was a key rotational piece along the Rams’ defensive line since 2017, though he missed the 2018 season after tearing his ACL during the offseason program. Fox had his best season in 2020, registering 6.0 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits while playing 39 percent of Los Angeles’ defensive snaps.

Fox entered the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo. He’s recorded 10.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 17 QB hits in his career.

The Panthers also added edge rusher Haason Reddick from the Cardinals and linebacker Denzel Perryman from the Chargers on Wednesday.

