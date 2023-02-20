Panthers re-sign LS JJ Jansen

JJ Jansen had so much fun during his first 15 years in the NFL that’s he coming back for another. No, really—he said it himself.

On Monday, the Carolina Panthers announced they’ve agreed to a one-year deal with their longtime long snapper. 2023 will mark the 37-year-old’s 16th pro season and 15th with the organization.

“I said last year that Year 15 was the most fun I’ve had in football,” Jansen said, per the team’s official release. “To get a chance to do it again here with these people is something I’m excited about.”

That year also saw Jansen break the franchise record for games played with 222, a mark previously held by kicker John Kasay. He finished the campaign at 226—a number he’ll get a chance to run up to 243 by season’s end.

As of now his 226 games rank 134th all time, alongside Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Paul Krause. A full 2023 campaign would put him in the 70th spot with Bill Romanowski.

More Latest Panthers News!

Derrick Brown named Panthers' most improved player from 2022 season NFL execs think Frank Reich was 2023's best HC hire Jaycee Horn thought Panthers didn't like him after 2021 pre-draft interview

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire