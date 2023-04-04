Panthers sign LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

Even with a solid showing in the initial wave of free agency, the Carolina Panthers still needed some help for the middle of their defense. So, they went out and got it on Tuesday.

As announced this afternoon, the Panthers have signed linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. The 28-year-old will likely provide depth to Carolina’s linebacking corps—a group made thinner by the release of Damien Wilson and loss of Cory Littleton to the Houston Texans earlier this offseason.

Grugier-Hill was selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft by the New England Patriots. The Eastern Illinois University product would, however, be waived by the team during that summer’s final roster cuts.

He’d then land on with the Philadelphia Eagles the day after. That began a four-year tenure that included a Super Bowl LII win (over the Patriots, no less) alongside Panthers head coach and former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich.

Grugier-Hill has also picked up stints with the Miami Dolphins (2020), Houston Texans (2021 to 2022) and Arizona Cardinals (2022).

