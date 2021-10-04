Panthers sign LB Kamal Martin to active roster, waive G Michael Jordan

The Carolina Panthers apparently have no use for the greatest basketball player of all-time. They apparently also don’t have any current use for an offensive lineman that shares the same name.

As announced by the team on Monday evening, the Panthers have waived guard Michael Jordan. Jordan, who was acquired through waivers on Sept. 1, had not been activated in any of the first four games of the 2021 regular season.

This move made room for the signing of linebacker Kamal Martin up to the active roster. Martin will presumably provide some insurance while starting linebacker Shaq Thompson deals with a foot injury sustained in the 36-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Martin was inked to the practice squad back on Sept. 10 after being cut by the Green Bay Packers. The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder was fifth round pick out of the University of Minnesota back in 2020.

As for Thompson’s status, head coach Matt Rhule didn’t seem overly concerned on Monday when talking to reporters. He, along with left tackle Cameron Erving (knee) and right guard John Miller (shoulder), underwent further evaluation today.

