Panthers to sign LB Chandler Wooten off Cardinals’ practice squad

On Monday, the Carolina Panthers traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson away to the Arizona Cardinals for a small package of future draft compensation—a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick. But that’s not all they got from them.

Later on that night, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported that the Panthers are set to sign linebacker Chandler Wooten off the Cardinals’ practice squad. The rookie defender will now, as a result of the poaching, join Carolina’s active roster.

The Panthers are signing Chandler Wooten from the Cardinals practice squad to the 53-man active roster, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 18, 2022

Wooten signed with Arizona this past spring as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn University. He spent five years as a Tiger—registering 137 total tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery over 32 games between 2017 and 2021.

The 6-foot-3, 232-pounder has not played in an NFL regular season game, but did pick up time in three outings during exhibition play. In 99 snaps, Wooten recorded 12 tackles (four for stops) while allowing six receptions for 59 yards on eight targets, per Pro Football Focus.

Related

Former Baylor LB among 6 players Panthers bring in on Monday Steve Wilks: Panthers QBs will compete for starting job

List

Panthers fans react to trade of WR Robbie Anderson

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire