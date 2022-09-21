Panthers sign LB Arron Mosby to active roster

With wide receiver Andre Roberts and defensive tackle Bravvion Roy both hitting injured reserve over the past week, the Carolina Panthers entered Wednesday two players short of a 53-man roster. Well, they’ve now cut that void in half.

As announced by the team early this afternoon, linebacker Arron Mosby has been signed to the active roster. The 23-year-old rookie had been elevated off the practice squad for both of the Panthers’ two games this season.

Mosby initially signed on with Carolina as an undrafted free agent back in the spring. He spent five collegiate campaigns at Fresno State—where he amassed 156 tackles, 6.0 sacks, two interceptions and nine forced fumbles between 2017 and 2021.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound backer now joins a relatively light position group—one that also features Shaq Thompson, Frankie Luvu, Damien Wilson, Cory Littleton and fellow rookie Brandon Smith. Expect Mosby, as he did in 16 snaps in Week 2 against the New York Giants, to work primarily—if not, exclusively—on special teams.

